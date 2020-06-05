A local doctor heading home after spending weeks in the hospital battling the Coronavirus

It was an emotional moment for Dr. Mark St. Marie Thursday afternoon, after spending more than two months in the hospital battling Covid19 he gets to go home and rejoin his family.

Dr. St. Marie is a gastroenterologist at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, he fell ill back in late March.

“Sixty-seven days ago, I walked into a hospital, two hours later I was on a respirator,” said St. Marie.

Part of that recovery included rehab at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, because of the time he spent on a respirator.

“So, our therapists really come in and work on breathing exercises, strengthening, and just really getting them on their feet again,” said Kevin Gibson director of rehabilitation services for Catholic Health.

In addition to rehab, St. Marie says prayer helped him make it through this tough time.

“I think there were a lot of prayers offered in my name too,” he said. “I think some of them made it to heaven, to give me a second chance, a chance to be near my loved ones, a chance to be a dad again, an opportunity to be a grandpa again.”