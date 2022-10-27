(WIVB) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging everyone to get a free memory screening.

AFA provides free, virtual memory screenings every weekday with no age or insurance requirements. Appointments can be scheduled by calling (866) 232-8484 or clicking this link.

“The brain is one of the body’s most vital areas. Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too,” AFA President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr. said in a release. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you’re experiencing memory issues.”

According to the AFA, memory screenings take just a few minutes, are noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills, and other cognitive functions.

Though screenings do not provide a specific diagnosis, the AFA says they are an important first step in identifying a potential memory impairment. Early detection can allow people with underlying conditions to begin treatment sooner.