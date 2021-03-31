Catholic Health expands non-COVID patient hospital visitation to 2 visitors at a time

(WIVB) — Catholic Health will now allow more visitors for non-COVID patients beginning Thursday across their five hospitals.

The healthcare provider says a maximum of two visitors at a time are permitted to visit non-COVID patients beginning April 1.

The expanded visitation includes maternity patients, who will be allowed up to two “support persons” for the duration of their time in the hospital. Catholic Health says one support person can join maternity patients for outpatient clinic appointments if space permits.

Hospital visitors must be 18 years old or older to visit and are required to undergo a health screening. Visitors will have to register online and follow all safety guidelines put forth by Catholic Health.

If you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, have had symptoms or have a temperature of 100°F or higher you will not be allowed to visit.

For complete visiting hours and more, click here.