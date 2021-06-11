Catholic Health’s hospital visitation policy reverts to pre-pandemic hours beginning Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Beginning Monday, visitors at Catholic Health hospitals will be able to visit patients for longer durations, as the healthcare system is reverting their visitation to pre-pandemic hours.

Visiting hours now run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The change applies to those wanting to visit non-COVID patients at Catholic Health’s five hospitals.

What does remain in effect is the two visitors per patient rule. Maternity patients can have two support persons for the duration of their hospital visit. Hospital officials say visitors must be 12-years-old or older and those under 14-years-old must be with an adult.

Visitors are still required to undergo a pre-visit health screening which includes wearing a mask at all times and washing hands before and after each visit. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are not allowed to visit. Visitors can speed up the registration process by filling out an online form.

