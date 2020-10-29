Chautauqua County Health Department reporting several clusters of COVID-19 cases, including seven employees of Jamestown Fire Department

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting several clusters of COVID-19 cases in the county, including among employees of the Jamestown Fire Department.

There are currently seven active cases among employees.

The health department is also investigating a cluster of cases in the North County. At least 18 cases have been linked to the same private event- seven cases are active and 11 have recovered.

There are currently six active cases among employees and 18 active cases among residents associated with Tanglewood Manor.

So far, 18 employees and 72 residents associated with this outbreak have recovered.

As of Oct. 27, 22 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

Countywide, there have been 1,038 total confirmed cases, 887 recovered cases, and 13 deaths.

You can find the county COVID-19 map here.