Chef’s On The Go reopens their doors for curbside or drive-up orders

Chef’s On The Go reopened for business on Monday afternoon after being closed for weeks because of the cornavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been closed since April 4th so it feels good to be back open and to serve the community again,” said Mary Beth Billittier co-owner.

“It’s been quite a challenge having both locations closed,” she said. “Downtown is still going to be closed until further notice, but we’ve taken precautions of having a special crew come in and they sanitized, fogged, and deep cleaned both locations so we feel confident to keep our patrons safe and our workers.”

They’ll be offering their full menu — but with hours limited to 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on their new app and how to order visit https://ilovechefsonthego.com/