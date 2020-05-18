1  of  2
Coronavirus
WNY can begin reopening on Tuesday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Chef’s On The Go reopens their doors for curbside or drive-up orders

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef’s On The Go reopened for business on Monday afternoon after being closed for weeks because of the cornavirus pandemic. 

“We’ve been closed since April 4th so it feels good to be back open and to serve the community again,” said Mary Beth Billittier co-owner.

“It’s been quite a challenge having both locations closed,” she said. “Downtown is still going to be closed until further notice, but we’ve taken precautions of having a special crew come in and they sanitized, fogged, and deep cleaned both locations so we feel confident to keep our patrons safe and our workers.” 

They’ll be offering their full menu — but with hours limited to 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on their new app and how to order visit https://ilovechefsonthego.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss