TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Children’s cold medicine is flying off the shelves at local pharmacies and drug stores, and it’s only the start of the cold and flu season.

The demand for over-the-counter children’s medication, specifically Children’s Tylenol, is way higher than the supply right now. Customers will find that products just aren’t in stock right now.

Don Arthur, a pharmacist and the owner of the Brighton-Eggert Pharmacy, said the Children’s Tylenol shortage really hit their radar this past weekend. He said several families from Canada stopped by the pharmacy for children’s cold medicine and told him they’re having trouble finding this product in Fort Erie, and even Niagara Falls, Canada.

Arthur said every day the pharmacy tries to order these products to make sure they at least have them, but they’re not available to order.

“Every morning, we’re online, checking with our primary supplier,” he said. “They’ve been out of stock with 90% of the items we normally purchase — we’ve gone to our second, third, fourth, fifth (suppliers). Fortunately, we’ve been able to find some Tylenol brand and general Tylenol products in the tablet formulations. What’s been a challenge for us is getting the liquid formulations.”

Arthur is encouraging people to try to stock up on children’s medication when they can, just so they at least have enough to last through the cold and flu season.

It’s not just the over-the-counter products that are hard to find — pharmacies are noticing a shortage for children’s antibiotics as well.