$1.7 million available for COVID-19 response in Western District of New York

(WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says $1.7 million is available to the Western District of New York for COVID-19 response.

That’s thanks to the Department of Justice making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges on Wednesday.

According to Kennedy, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Funding program, recently authorized by the stimulus legislation, will allow state and local government to apply immediately for critical funds.

“These funds come at a critical moment in our Nation’s fight against COVID-19,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “New York State is the current epicenter of that battle. This funding will go a long way to help protect and assist our courageous first responders in their efforts to protect us.”

Below is a list of cities, towns, and counties within the district eligible to receive funding:

City of Buffalo $713,149

Chautauqua County $58,008

Town of Cheektowaga $47,720

Erie County $58,008

Town of Greece $45,671

City of Jamestown $56,255

Monroe County $52,669

Niagara County $58,008

City of Niagara Falls $142,134

City of Rochester $474,295

For a full list of jurisdictions eligible for the program, click here.