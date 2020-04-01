$1.7 million available for COVID-19 response in Western District of New York

(WIVB)–U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says $1.7 million is available to the Western District of New York for COVID-19 response.
That’s thanks to the Department of Justice making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges on Wednesday.
According to Kennedy, the Coronavirus Emergency Supplement Funding program, recently authorized by the stimulus legislation, will allow state and local government to apply immediately for critical funds.
“These funds come at a critical moment in our Nation’s fight against COVID-19,” stated U.S. Attorney Kennedy. “New York State is the current epicenter of that battle. This funding will go a long way to help protect and assist our courageous first responders in their efforts to protect us.”
Below is a list of cities, towns, and counties within the district eligible to receive funding:
- City of Buffalo $713,149
- Chautauqua County $58,008
- Town of Cheektowaga $47,720
- Erie County $58,008
- Town of Greece $45,671
- City of Jamestown $56,255
- Monroe County $52,669
- Niagara County $58,008
- City of Niagara Falls $142,134
- City of Rochester $474,295
For a full list of jurisdictions eligible for the program, click here.