ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been exactly one year since the first person in the world received a COVID-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan, who was 90 at the time, got her first vaccine in the U.K. on December 8, 2020.
MORE | Multiple school districts switch to remote learning after online threats, security expert weighs in
New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared the anniversary on Twitter. Hochul said since then, 4.35 billion people worldwide, including 91% of New Yorkers, have received the vaccine.
On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine. On December 18, 2020, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID vaccine.
MORE | If text says ‘a problem with your account,’ believe the account, not the text
Here’s a timeline of what happened with the COVID vaccines in the last year:
- February 27: FDA issues emergency authorization for the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine
- August 23: FDA fully approves Pfizer COVID vaccine
- September 22: FDA authorizes Pfizer booster doses for seniors and others that were eligible
- October 20: FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots, allows for mix and match
- October 26: FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old
- November 19: Pfizer and Moderna booster shots become available for anyone over 18 years old
COVID-19 News
- As Allegany County sees COVID-19 spike, less than half of residents are vaccinated
- 1 year since first person in world received COVID-19 vaccine
- Western New York continues to have the highest COVID rates in the state
- Grand Island votes against enforcing mask mandate
- More lose their jobs at Kaleida due to vaccine mandates; more staff to go at Catholic Health