1  of  4
Coronavirus
More than 138,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in NY as hospitalizations appear to be reaching plateau NY schools ordered to stay closed until April 29 as more than 130,000 test positive for COVID-19 See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 324 active closings. Click for more details.

10 residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health officials say ten residents at the St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center in Buffalo tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven of the ten were symptomatic during diagnosis.

Officials tell us they found the remaining three as part of rapid testing that took place on the 40-bed unit.

Rapid testing took place to ensure the center could identify all potentially pre-symptomatic cases quickly before any additional transmission could occur.

Catholic Health says an isolation zone held all affected residents within the facility to help prevent spreading as well.

Two of the positive individuals were sent to area hospitals. One returned to St. Catherine’s Tuesday, and the other is expected to return tomorrow, officials say.

Catholic Health says all families of the residents in the facility have been contacted.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss