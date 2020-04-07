10 residents test positive for COVID-19 at St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Catholic Health officials say ten residents at the St. Catherine Labouré Health Care Center in Buffalo tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven of the ten were symptomatic during diagnosis.

Officials tell us they found the remaining three as part of rapid testing that took place on the 40-bed unit.

Rapid testing took place to ensure the center could identify all potentially pre-symptomatic cases quickly before any additional transmission could occur.

Catholic Health says an isolation zone held all affected residents within the facility to help prevent spreading as well.

Two of the positive individuals were sent to area hospitals. One returned to St. Catherine’s Tuesday, and the other is expected to return tomorrow, officials say.

Catholic Health says all families of the residents in the facility have been contacted.