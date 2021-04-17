13 million doses of COVID vaccines administered in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New York State.

249,255 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, and 1.5 million doses were administered over the last week.

More than three million doses have been administered through New York State-run FEMA-partnered mass vaccination sites.

A statewide vaccination breakdown is as follows:

Total doses administered – 13,122,020

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,255

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,452,849

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.6%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 479,646 8,639 337,224 6,011 Central New York 408,251 7,650 299,341 3,236 Finger Lakes 500,564 9,792 351,319 6,271 Long Island 988,914 13,070 628,658 16,486 Mid-Hudson 855,508 12,897 545,816 11,684 Mohawk Valley 200,632 4,221 146,233 2,345 New York City 3,734,991 65,786 2,483,628 57,775 North Country 195,837 1,430 156,700 2,220 Southern Tier 266,125 5,124 190,530 3,326 Western New York 536,325 6,724 371,863 8,043 Statewide 8,166,793 135,333 5,511,312 117,397