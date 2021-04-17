13 million doses of COVID vaccines administered in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced on Saturday that 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in New York State.

249,255 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, and 1.5 million doses were administered over the last week.

More than three million doses have been administered through New York State-run FEMA-partnered mass vaccination sites. 

A statewide vaccination breakdown is as follows: 

Total doses administered – 13,122,020

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,255

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,452,849

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 40.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 27.6%  

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region479,6468,639337,2246,011
Central New York408,2517,650299,3413,236
Finger Lakes500,5649,792351,3196,271
Long Island988,91413,070628,65816,486
Mid-Hudson855,50812,897545,81611,684
Mohawk Valley200,6324,221146,2332,345
New York City3,734,99165,7862,483,62857,775
North Country195,8371,430156,7002,220
Southern Tier266,1255,124190,5303,326
Western New York536,3256,724371,8638,043
Statewide8,166,793135,3335,511,312117,397
                                                 1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980

