1,498 total positive COVID cases in Erie Co. with 53 dead, county updating protocol for testing

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– April 10, 2 p.m.

The Erie County Health Department is reporting a total of 1,498 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Virus related deaths in the county still stand at 53 as of 2 p.m. Friday.

Officials are updating its protocol for COVID-19 through the Public Health Lab.

Epidemiologists are currently prioritizing testing for the following people:

Symptomatic hospital and community healthcare workers (HCWs)

Symptomatic EMT, Fire, Police, and DOCCs personnel

Symptomatic household and significant other contacts of hospital and community HCWs

Symptomatic hospital and community medical facility staff

Symptomatic patients receiving dialysis or infusion therapy.

At this time, the Erie County Department of Health says a testing request does not need to come from a healthcare provider.

The department is urging anyone with a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms to contact their physician for medical advice and how to manage symptoms.

Department of Health staff will also be at the Broadway Market on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon distributing free Narcan kits to anyone who needs them.

For the latest coronavirus numbers for Erie County, check out the COVID-19 map.