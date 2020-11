NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – There are 16 new positive COVID-19 cases in Niagara County as of Wednesday.

There are currently 146 active cases in the county, one of which is hospitalized.

So far, there has been a total of 2,225 cases in the county, 1,977 of whom have recovered. There have been 102 deaths from COVID-19.

