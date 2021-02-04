1,600 vaccinated in series of one-day clinics around WNY

(WIVB)– More than 1,600 Western New Yorkers received their COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

“I’ve checked everything, CVS, Tops, Wegmans. Nobody taking any appointments,” Kay Diffley said.

So Kay Diffley decided to just show up at this pop up clinic at the Belle Center, on Maryland Street and even though she didn’t have an appointment, she had some luck.

This site was chosen for a one day clinic because of its target population on the west side.

“Often people who work in these neighborhoods are Frontline workers. They are out there, they are retail they’ve had to work through the whole pandemic so we want to get them immunized but we also want them to spread the word.” “This is as important as anything out there today.” State Senator Sean Ryan (D) Buffalo

Another pop up clinic vaccinated 150 people at the Henry Wrobel Towers in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center hasn’t received any vaccines in two weeks but was given these on the condition that they be distributed in the disadvantaged neighborhoods including people of color.

“In the spirit of celebrating black history, what better way to address health disparities head-on.” Joseph Ruffolo, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

At ECC south, the Erie County Health Department was finally able to vaccinate 800 of the people who had to be rescheduled a few weeks ago.

Kindergarten teacher Emily Conforti said, “It was a big relief. I definitely put a lot of thought into it I was a little nervous with it being so new but with my family to be able to see my parents again, to be able to get schools back to normal, it’s such a relief because I just want everybody’s life to go back to normal as possible.”