2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara County; cases rise to 896

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more Niagara County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

They were identified as a 78-year-old man and a 95-year-old woman. Both had underlying health conditions.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 52 new positive cases, bringing the total to 896. 318 of those cases are still active.

A total of 526 people have recovered and 52 have died. 7,970 have been tested for the virus.

