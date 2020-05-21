2 more Niagara County residents die as coronavirus cases rise to 921

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more Niagara County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

They were identified as two 83-year-old men with underlying health conditions.

To date, there have been 921 positive cases identified in the county. This includes deaths, recoveries and active cases.

Currently, there are 268 active cases. 14 of those people are hospitalized.

594 people have recovered and 59 others have died.

A total of 8,611 people have been tested.

