22 off-campus students have tested positive for COVID-19, UB says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB has learned 22 off-campus students have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The school says this brings the total number of confirmed cases within the community to 27, including an employee.

All 22 students are isolating according to Erie County Department of Health protocols.

“UB is working closely with the ECDOH to assist in the contact tracing process, and will ensure that the students who have tested positive do not come to campus,” UB officials said in a letter to the community. “The Erie County Health Department will monitor the students who are isolating. Students, faculty, and staff who test positive for COVID-19 may only resume normal activities after making a full recovery and receiving approval from the county health department.”

President Satish Tripathi also urged students to avoid large gatherings on and off-campus and abide by the protocols in the university’s health and safety guidelines.

