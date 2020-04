CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials are reporting three deaths now due to coronavirus. The latest individual to die is a man in his 60s.

A woman in her 40s tested positive for COVID-19 now bringing the county total of confirmed cases to 23.

Officials tell News 4 there are eight active cases, 12 people recovered, and 114 individuals are under quarantine or isolation.

As of now, there is 318 negative test results in Chautauqua County.