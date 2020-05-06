25 fake COVID-19 test kits seized at Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–While inspecting shipments, Custom and Border Protection officers in Rochester seized counterfeit COVID-19 test kits.

They selected a package for further examination, and the secondary inspection of the package resulted in the discovery of 25 COVID-19 test kits not approved by the FDA.

According to authorities, this is the latest in several shipments that have contained fake test kits.

Since March, CBP officers at the Rochester Airport say they’ve discovered more than 600 fake COVID-19 test kits.

