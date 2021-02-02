3 local hospitals falling behind vaccinating healthcare workers, Cuomo says

(WIVB)–Three local hospitals are falling behind when it comes to vaccinating healthcare workers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says Oishei Children’s Hospital, DeGraff, and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center are among the 25 hospitals in the state with the lowest vaccination rates.

Cuomo is urging local health departments to step up and get more healthcare workers vaccinated.

“The local health department need to focus on this. Work on those low performing hospitals to get the vaccinations up, and that will make a dramatic difference because these will be the hospitals that will get in trouble if we have a significant outbreak in COVID again,” Cuomo said.

The governor said more than 2 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered across the state.