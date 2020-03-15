4 additional coronavirus cases confirmed in Erie County

(WIVB) There are now four additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County bringing the total to seven.

According to the Erie County Health Department, these new cases include:

– A male in his 30s, with recent travel from New York City

– A female in her 30s, with recent travel out of state

– A female in her 20s, with recent travel from New York City

– A male in his 40s, with recent travel out of state

They are in mandatory isolation at this time.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein will address media tomorrow at a press conference at the Rath Building at a time to be determined.