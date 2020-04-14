4 Buffalo Police officers and 12 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a City of Buffalo coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Mayor Byron Brown provided an update on the members of the Buffalo Fire and Police Department dealing with the virus.

As of now, four police officers tested positive while 20 remain on administrative leave for precautionary reasons.

Mayor Brown says 19 returned to duty.

For the fire department, 12 have tested positive, and 38 remain on administrative leave. The mayor reported 20 firefighters have returned to duty.