4 more cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four more cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Niagara County, bringing the total to 1,529.

Only 27 cases are still active, with three people currently receiving hospital care.

There have been 99 deaths due to COVID-19 in Niagara County, and 1,403 others have recovered.

Just under 64,000 people in the county have been tested for the coronavirus since the pandemic started.

