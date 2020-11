BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has decided to make changes to the school speed zone cameras because schools in the “orange zone” are now remote.

He’s suspending the cameras in all but one area.

The only zone where cameras are still on is the Buffalo Promise Neighborhood Children’s Academy on Bailey Avenue.

Mayor Brown is reminding drivers to obey the speed limit of 15 miles an hour when traveling in that vicinity.