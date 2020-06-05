5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five more Niagara County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The victims were three women aged 74,78 and 82, and two men aged 81 and 90. Each had underlying health conditions.

The Niagara County Department of Health is reporting 19 new cases, bringing the total to 1,123.

Only 203 of these cases are still active. 845 people have recovered and 75 have died.

A total of 16,102 people in the county have been tested.

