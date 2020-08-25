5 states removed from NY travel advisory list; Guam added

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guam has been added to the New York travel advisory list, but five states are now off it.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana are no longer on the list.
Here is the updated list:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Guam
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Virgin Islands
- Wisconsin
Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.
Gov. Cuomo previously issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.
Cuomo says the order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.
The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.
To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.
For 18 days, New York’s positivity rate has remained under one percent, as just 0.94 percent of the 67,255 tests administered on Monday were positive. That’s 629 new cases.
Two people died as a result of COVID-19 on Monday. One lived in Broome County while the other lived in Montgomery County.
Here’s a breakdown of the positive test rates by region:
|REGION
|SATURDAY
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.4%
|1.4%
|Central New York
|0.2%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.8%
|0.6%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.8%
|1.0%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.8%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.3%
|0.1%
|0.5%
|Southern Tier
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.3%
|Western New York
|1.8%
|1.1%
|1.8%
Here’s a look at where the positive cases were found:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,711
|10
|Allegany
|86
|1
|Broome
|1,256
|6
|Cattaraugus
|184
|2
|Cayuga
|174
|7
|Chautauqua
|305
|16
|Chemung
|194
|0
|Chenango
|223
|0
|Clinton
|146
|4
|Columbia
|564
|2
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,790
|13
|Erie
|9,546
|55
|Essex
|101
|1
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|309
|0
|Genesee
|291
|1
|Greene
|305
|0
|Hamilton
|13
|1
|Herkimer
|290
|1
|Jefferson
|146
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|181
|1
|Madison
|434
|2
|Monroe
|5,348
|18
|Montgomery
|196
|0
|Nassau
|44,348
|64
|Niagara
|1,586
|10
|NYC
|232,565
|231
|Oneida
|2,256
|11
|Onondaga
|3,792
|24
|Ontario
|381
|0
|Orange
|11,354
|11
|Orleans
|304
|0
|Oswego
|285
|3
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,480
|5
|Rensselaer
|819
|1
|Rockland
|14,149
|10
|Saratoga
|824
|8
|Schenectady
|1,206
|24
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|96
|1
|St. Lawrence
|267
|0
|Steuben
|310
|0
|Suffolk
|44,561
|42
|Sullivan
|1,499
|4
|Tioga
|206
|0
|Tompkins
|245
|1
|Ulster
|2,137
|3
|Warren
|316
|1
|Washington
|266
|0
|Wayne
|275
|0
|Westchester
|36,742
|32
|Wyoming
|125
|1
|Yates
|60
|0
