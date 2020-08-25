5 states removed from NY travel advisory list; Guam added

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guam has been added to the New York travel advisory list, but five states are now off it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana are no longer on the list.

Here is the updated list:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Guam
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Virgin Islands
  • Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

Gov. Cuomo previously issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

Cuomo says the order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel
advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

For 18 days, New York’s positivity rate has remained under one percent, as just 0.94 percent of the 67,255 tests administered on Monday were positive. That’s 629 new cases.

Two people died as a result of COVID-19 on Monday. One lived in Broome County while the other lived in Montgomery County.

Here’s a breakdown of the positive test rates by region:

REGIONSATURDAYSUNDAYMONDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.4%1.4%
Central New York0.2%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.3%0.5%
Long Island0.8%0.6%1.1%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.8%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.2%0.2%0.8%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.3%0.1%0.5%
Southern Tier0.6%0.5%0.3%
Western New York1.8%1.1%1.8%

Here’s a look at where the positive cases were found:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,71110
Allegany861
Broome1,2566
Cattaraugus1842
Cayuga1747
Chautauqua30516
Chemung1940
Chenango2230
Clinton1464
Columbia5642
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,79013
Erie9,54655
Essex1011
Franklin560
Fulton3090
Genesee2911
Greene3050
Hamilton131
Herkimer2901
Jefferson1461
Lewis470
Livingston1811
Madison4342
Monroe5,34818
Montgomery1960
Nassau44,34864
Niagara1,58610
NYC232,565231
Oneida2,25611
Onondaga3,79224
Ontario3810
Orange11,35411
Orleans3040
Oswego2853
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4805
Rensselaer8191
Rockland14,14910
Saratoga8248
Schenectady1,20624
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca961
St. Lawrence2670
Steuben3100
Suffolk44,56142
Sullivan1,4994
Tioga2060
Tompkins2451
Ulster2,1373
Warren3161
Washington2660
Wayne2750
Westchester36,74232
Wyoming1251
Yates600

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

