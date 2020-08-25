5 states removed from NY travel advisory list; Guam added

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the National Press Club in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guam has been added to the New York travel advisory list, but five states are now off it.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday morning that Alaska, Arizona, Delaware, Maryland and Montana are no longer on the list.

Here is the updated list:

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

Anyone who comes to New York from any of these states must stay in quarantine for 14 days. These states have positive test rates that are higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average, or a positivity rate of at least 10 percent over a 7-day rolling average.

Gov. Cuomo previously issued an emergency order saying people who come to New York from states with high rates of infection must provide authorities with their contact information after arriving.

Cuomo says the order is in response to people not complying with the 14-day quarantine order for travelers.

The Governor says that if a traveler fails to provide their contact information, they’ll receive a summons with a $2,000 fine.

To file a report of an individual failing to adhere to the quarantine pursuant to the travel

advisory, please call 1-833-789-0470 or use the form on the Erie County Department of Health website.

For 18 days, New York’s positivity rate has remained under one percent, as just 0.94 percent of the 67,255 tests administered on Monday were positive. That’s 629 new cases.

Two people died as a result of COVID-19 on Monday. One lived in Broome County while the other lived in Montgomery County.

Here’s a breakdown of the positive test rates by region:

REGION SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.4% 1.4% Central New York 0.2% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.5% 0.3% 0.5% Long Island 0.8% 0.6% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.8% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.2% 0.8% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.3% 0.1% 0.5% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% Western New York 1.8% 1.1% 1.8%

Here’s a look at where the positive cases were found:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,711 10 Allegany 86 1 Broome 1,256 6 Cattaraugus 184 2 Cayuga 174 7 Chautauqua 305 16 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 223 0 Clinton 146 4 Columbia 564 2 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,790 13 Erie 9,546 55 Essex 101 1 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 309 0 Genesee 291 1 Greene 305 0 Hamilton 13 1 Herkimer 290 1 Jefferson 146 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 181 1 Madison 434 2 Monroe 5,348 18 Montgomery 196 0 Nassau 44,348 64 Niagara 1,586 10 NYC 232,565 231 Oneida 2,256 11 Onondaga 3,792 24 Ontario 381 0 Orange 11,354 11 Orleans 304 0 Oswego 285 3 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,480 5 Rensselaer 819 1 Rockland 14,149 10 Saratoga 824 8 Schenectady 1,206 24 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 96 1 St. Lawrence 267 0 Steuben 310 0 Suffolk 44,561 42 Sullivan 1,499 4 Tioga 206 0 Tompkins 245 1 Ulster 2,137 3 Warren 316 1 Washington 266 0 Wayne 275 0 Westchester 36,742 32 Wyoming 125 1 Yates 60 0

