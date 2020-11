CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fifty-four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chautauqua County from Saturday to Monday.

The county currently has 147 active cases and seven people hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,348 total confirmed cases in the county and 15 deaths.

You can find the Chautauqua County COVID-19 map here.