900 clinical staff workers step up to help care for COVID-19 patients, Kaleida Health says

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kaleida Health says more than 900 clinical staff workers have stepped up to help care for COVID-19 patients across the healthcare network.

That includes doctors, nurses, and students.

A Kaleida spokesperson says the recruitment is to make sure the current workforce doesn’t become overwhelmed when coronavirus peaks in our community.

Kaleida Health has also hired 150 people for jobs, including respiratory therapists, respiratory equipment aides, physician assistants, and clinical lab assistants.

