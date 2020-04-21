A look at restrictions now in place for golf courses that have opened for the season amid pandemic

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–It wasn’t a perfect day to hit the greens but that didn’t stop some golfers now that Governor Cuomo is allowing some golf courses to open.

Governor Cuomo has now allowed private and municipal golf courses to open amid the coronavirus pandemic but he’s left it up to county governments on if they want to open.

Both of Erie county’s courses, including Elma Meadows, remain closed, but some golfers in Niagara County had better luck as the county opened its course this week.

The county’s course on Davison Road is open but with some limits.

That means the pro shop and restaurant are still closed.

Only the front nine of the course is open and people must call the course to make an appointment, and if you are coming for a tee time, you’ll have to walk.

One of the restrictions is that these golf carts are off-limits.

Erie County says last year their golf courses weren’t open until mid-May and that may be the case again this year.

The county says the parks department is keeping an eye on it.