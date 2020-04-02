A man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s newest positive cases in Chautauqua Co., total now at 12

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County health officials announced two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individuals are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s.

Officials tell News 4 of the twelve cases in the county, two people have required completely and were released from mandatory quarantine, one individual died, and nine others are continuing to recover under mandatory quarantine.

Here’s a breakdown of the individuals who received isolation and quarantine orders by the Public Health Director: