A message of hope from UB students to those battling the Coronavirus in China

A local college student is reaching out to her homeland of China and trying to lift the spirits of the people there, who are battling the coronavirus.



Qinghua Chen is a graduate student at the University of Buffalo. She’s in the final stages of putting together a video card for people in China.



“I’ve been thinking about my family and my relatives and friends there and when I heard the news, it’s a very sad situation,” said Chen. “I’d like to show them that I, including the students at UB and teachers at UB, we are thinking about them.”



The video contains thank you messages to the medical staff and others who are on the front lines of fighting the sickness.