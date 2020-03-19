Additional positive coronavirus cases in Erie County announced Wednesday night

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Six new positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed by Erie County health officials.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced another positive case at a press conference this evening, making Wednesday’s total seven positive cases.

The six newly announced cases include:

a male in his 40s

a female in her 30s

a male in his 20s

a male in his 20s

a female in her 40s

a female in her 40s

According to officials, two live in Buffalo, one lives in Lancaster, one lives in Cheektowaga, one in Williamsville in the Town of Amherst, and one in Hamburg.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed in Erie County to 27.