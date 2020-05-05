Advocates continue to call for release of New York State inmates during pandemic

The push to release many New York State inmates continued today.

Advocates are calling for the release of vulnerable inmates and those who don’t have much time left on their sentences.

They say it’s impossible to be socially distant or sanitize properly inside a jail or prison.

They also say many basic items are hard to come by now.

According to the state, more than 400 New York State inmates have been infected with COVID-19 and 13 have died.

Meanwhile, more than 1,100 corrections staff have contracted the virus and four have died.