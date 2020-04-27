Aesthetic Associates Centre providing COVID-19 testing

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drive-up coronavirus testing will be held at the Aesthetic Associates Centre in Amherst on Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“ We have been working with Quest Diagnostics, to provide a safe and efficient process of testing and result in communication per the Erie County Health Department Guidelines. My hope is, with increased testing, it will provide our government officials with the information needed to make decisions on opening up WNY,” said Dr. Todd E Shatkin whose office is hosting the event.

To make an appoinment, visit www.testdriveup.com or call 716-437-6453