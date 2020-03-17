All 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking restrictions in the city suspended effective Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–City officials gathered shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to give the latest on the coronavirus in the Queen City.

Mayor Brown says there is no driving ban in the city, despite a rumor. However Brown says all 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. parking restrictions are suspended effective tomorrow.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says teachers are to stay home and not report to school and only work from home from March 18 to April 20.

Essential school staff will work a few hours per week to perform the necessary tasks.

Mayor Brown says he will help restaurants establish on-street drive-thrus. The civil service exams set for March 28 are also canceled.

The mayor also asks that you celebrate Tom Brady’s departure from the Patriots at home tonight in a group of less than 10.

People in need of child care with school closed can call 877-6666 for assistance.

