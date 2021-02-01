All in-person classes at St. Francis suspended until next Monday due to positive COVID-19 cases

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Multiple COVID-19 cases among students and staff throughout January at St. Francis High School have been identified by the Erie County Department of Health.

Officials say, as of today, there are four staff members and 14 students with positive cases during the past four weeks.

All in-person classes from last Wednesday, January 27, through Sunday, February 7, are suspended.

The ECDOH tells News 4 the school will return to in-person classes on Monday, February 8.

Per their directive, Department of Health officials also say any moderate or high-risk sports teams with a player or coach with a positive test result must pause all in-person activities for then days from the date of last contact.

“Individuals associated with St. Francis High School should closely monitor themselves for COVID19 symptoms, and consider a diagnostic test 5-7 days following the last date of attendance at this school,” the ECDOH writes.

You can schedule appointments through the ECDOH by calling 716-858-2929. Other test sites can be found here.