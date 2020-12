(WIVB)–Allegangy County is offering free drive-up COVID-19 rapid testing tomorrow.

You can swing by the Scio Central School bus garage from 9 a.m. to noon.

You must register in advanced to get tested.

People living in Chautaqua County can also get tested for the coronavirus.

The health department is hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic tomorrow.

It’s at the Taylor Training Center on Harrison Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.