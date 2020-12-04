Allegany County Department of Health reveals 5 department employees tested positive for COVID-19

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Allegany County Department of Health announced that as of November 25, five members of the department’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department says they offered random COVID-19 testing to their employees and 19 staff members have been tested, which resulted in five positive cases.

All employees, except one were asymptomatic.

The department says, “One person was identified as symptomatic prior to testing and recovered at home.”

Staff were tested again on December 3 and all results returned negative.

Officials tell News 4 those who tested positive are in home isolation for 10 days and people who came in contact with the infected staff have been notified.

“The positive cases identified at the ACDOH have not impacted our ability to hold rapid testing clinics, and our many services continue day-to-day.” Allegany County Department of Health

For COVID-19 infection statistics in Allegany County, click here.