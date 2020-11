ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- As of Sunday, November 15, Allegany County is reporting 20 new cases of coronavirus Sunday bringing the county’s total case count to 693.

Two more people have died since Saturday from the virus bringing the county’s death toll to 27.

A total of 486 people have recovered.

RELATED:

Allegany County reporting 673 total cases of Coronavirus, 475 recovered