Allegany County reporting 52 COVID deaths, 47 from nursing homes

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Allegany County Department of Health is reporting a total of 52 deaths from COVID-19.

Seventeen deaths are reported from the Houghton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, twenty-two deaths are associated with the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and eight deaths are reported from the Wellsville Manor Center. The other five deaths are from the community with one being previously reported in March.

The following chart shows a break down of COVID positive cases among the nursing centers:

All five nursing homes are working with the New York State Department of Health and the ACDOH to complete contact tracing for any COVID-19 positive employees.

