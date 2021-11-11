Allegany County will not offer Test to Stay option

BELMONT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Allegany County Health Department said they will not allow the “Test to Stay” option in schools.

This option allows students who are exposed to COVID-19 to present a negative COVID test instead of having to quarantine. County health officials say the decision was made after careful consideration and feedback from school districts.

The Allegany County Health Department added that it will look at this option again in January.