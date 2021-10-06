(WIVB) — As we head into fall, more and more people may start experiencing fall allergies or seasonal sicknesses. And that begs the question — how do you know if it is allergies or COVID-19?

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic say the symptoms can be easily confused, causing concern for the people that have them.

There are some simple ways to tell them apart, though. Doctors say with COVID-19 there is less sneezing and itching. They also say fever and loss of taste and smell are possible with allergies, but more common with COVID-19.

Feeling worn out and tired can go either way, but when it is related to COVID-19, doctors say it is often debilitating.

The best way to find out for sure is to get tested.