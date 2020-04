AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Amherst Town Supervisor is speaking out about the economic impact this pandemic will have there.

Brian Kulpa said that the economy will likely re-open in stages rather than a “flip of a switch.”

He says this long shut-down will mean lots of lost revenue for Western New York’s largest suburb.

Kulpa says the town is putting together a recovery and re-opening plan right now.