Among regions already in Phase One, WNY has highest number of contact tracers

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo reinforced the importance of contact tracers in ensuring each region of New York State is flattening the curve to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Figures of each upstate region that’s already been allowed to move into Phase One, show Western New York has the highest number of contact tracers.

The governor says New York’s effort will be a model for other states.

Cuomo said that if deaths continue to decline and contact tracing targets are met, the last two regions outside New York City could enter Phase One next week.

