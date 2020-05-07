Amtrak will require facial coverings starting next Monday

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The American Automobile Association (AAA) has predicted that nearly 51 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WIVB)–Beginning May 11, Amtrak will require all customers in stations, on trains, and thruway buses to wear facial coverings.

Amtrak’s President and CEO Bill Flynn says the company’s top priority is the safety of customers and employees, and requiring facial coverings is one more way to protect everyone.

“Amtrak continues to operate as an essential service for those who must travel during this public health crisis. Our services will be even more critical as our nation recovers,” Flynn said.

The company says customers can remove facial coverings when eating in designated areas, in their private rooms, or seated alone or with someone they are traveling in their own pair of seats.

Small children who can’t maintain a facial covering are exempt.

