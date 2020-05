(WIVB)–While the number of people dying from the coronavirus in New York State is declining, Governor Andrew Cuomo says we still need to slow the rate of infection.

Governor Cuomo says the state is still seeing about 900 to 1,000 new cases of the virus every day.

He says that’s still way too high.

Cuomo says New Yorkers are helping to slow the spread through actions like social distancing.

Still, he wants to “drill down” on the number of new cases.