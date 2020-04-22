Assemblyman calling on the Department of Health for a comprehensive survey of nursing homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan is calling on the Department of Health to conduct a comprehensive survey of nursing homes in the state.

Ryan wants the department to assess the full scope of coronavirus-related deaths, personal protective equipment, and staffing.

He’s urging nursing homes to report all COVID-19 cases for full transparency.

Ryan says the data will help the Department of Health enforce penalties for non-compliant facilities, as well as identifying hot spots.

He said a statewide survey is an important step in the process of containing the virus.

There are a total of 613 licensed nursing homes in the state with more than 95,000 residents.