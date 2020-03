(WIVB)–AT&T is waiving wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide.

The company says the fees will be retroactively waived, dating back to March 13. Customers do not need to take any action to receive this support.

AT&T also states they will not terminate the services of any wireless, home phone, or broadband in homes and small businesses due to customers not being able to pay amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information, click here.