Attorney Terry Connors talks legalities of President Biden’s new vaccine mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — President Biden Thursday announced sweeping rules to get vaccinations up in the United States, and now it’s raising legal questions.

The president announced that all nine million federal and contract workers must be vaccinated or face losing their jobs. Private companies with more than 100 workers must require vaccinations or weekly testing which accounts for around 80 million workers.

But what happens if that mandate is challenged? And is it legal to fire someone based on vaccination status?

To answer those questions, Terry Connors, a criminal defense attorney and the number one ranked attorney in Upstate New York joined us on News 4 at 4:30.

