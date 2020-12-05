Batavia Doctor shares insight on COVID-19 testing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Batavia Urgent Care medical director gave his insight on COVID-19 and testing.

Dr. Andrew Tisser says it’s important that you call your provider before going to get a test taken.

He said before November the Batavia Urgent Care saw 20 to 25 patients per day looking to get tested for COVID-19.

Tisser says that number has gone up a lot.

At this point now we’re averaging in the mid-50s per day, sometimes going over 60 per day. Again all comers. Over the past week or so, the percentage of COVID-related visits has probably taken up about 80% of our volume if not more. Andrew Tisser, D.O., Medical Director, Batavia Urgent Care

We’re told the staff there swab people while they’re in their car in the parking lot.

Dr. Tisser says they try to keep the wait time to about 30 minutes maximum.